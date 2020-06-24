All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3193 Avenida Hacienda

3193 Avenida Hacienda · No Longer Available
Location

3193 Avenida Hacienda, Escondido, CA 92029
Lake Hodges

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Gorgeous Spanish Style Home in Upscale Lomas Serenas with accents throughout. Located South of Via Rancho Parkway and West of Hwy 15. A quarter mile from hiking and biking trails, freeway close and near a major shopping center and supermarkets. Beautiful eastward views on a half-acre lot. This 4bed/4bath 3800 sq. ft house is ready to move in. New Paint, carpet in all bedrooms and low-water landscape. Tastefully tiled hallways and common rooms. For more information call Alan 619-997-5488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have any available units?
3193 Avenida Hacienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have?
Some of 3193 Avenida Hacienda's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3193 Avenida Hacienda currently offering any rent specials?
3193 Avenida Hacienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3193 Avenida Hacienda pet-friendly?
No, 3193 Avenida Hacienda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda offer parking?
No, 3193 Avenida Hacienda does not offer parking.
Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3193 Avenida Hacienda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have a pool?
No, 3193 Avenida Hacienda does not have a pool.
Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have accessible units?
No, 3193 Avenida Hacienda does not have accessible units.
Does 3193 Avenida Hacienda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3193 Avenida Hacienda has units with dishwashers.
