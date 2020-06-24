3193 Avenida Hacienda

Amenities
Newly Renovated Gorgeous Spanish Style Home in Upscale Lomas Serenas with accents throughout. Located South of Via Rancho Parkway and West of Hwy 15. A quarter mile from hiking and biking trails, freeway close and near a major shopping center and supermarkets. Beautiful eastward views on a half-acre lot. This 4bed/4bath 3800 sq. ft house is ready to move in. New Paint, carpet in all bedrooms and low-water landscape. Tastefully tiled hallways and common rooms. For more information call Alan 619-997-5488