315 Royal Glen Unit 510

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

CONTEMPO Luxury Condo in Escondido. 2/2/2 1/2 BA with 2 car garage. - PRICE SLASHED TO $2200!!!

This trendy corner unit town home is a newer build by William Lyon Homes. The appliances and finishes are just what people want today. New everything. Stainless steel, granite, luscious color schemes. White cabinetry. Huge kitchen island. Gas stove. Open concept, great for entertaining or just kicking back. Powder Room on main level, and two master suites with full baths. One bedroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Picture yourself barbecuing on the deck. Great storage throughout. Two car attached garage.

To request a tour, Contact Susan Miller. DRE# 00805878 858.945.2360. Cell/Text.

Also good to respond to this ad via the website where you viewed the ad.

Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE# 00576911), is the only

company contracted to promote this property. Proof of tenant insurance will be required, with Chase Pacific and the owner as additional insured.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5181408)