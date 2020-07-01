All apartments in Escondido
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

315 Royal Glen Unit 510

315 Royal Gln · No Longer Available
Location

315 Royal Gln, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
CONTEMPO Luxury Condo in Escondido. 2/2/2 1/2 BA with 2 car garage. - PRICE SLASHED TO $2200!!!
This trendy corner unit town home is a newer build by William Lyon Homes. The appliances and finishes are just what people want today. New everything. Stainless steel, granite, luscious color schemes. White cabinetry. Huge kitchen island. Gas stove. Open concept, great for entertaining or just kicking back. Powder Room on main level, and two master suites with full baths. One bedroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Picture yourself barbecuing on the deck. Great storage throughout. Two car attached garage.
To request a tour, Contact Susan Miller. DRE# 00805878 858.945.2360. Cell/Text.
Also good to respond to this ad via the website where you viewed the ad.
Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE# 00576911), is the only
company contracted to promote this property. Proof of tenant insurance will be required, with Chase Pacific and the owner as additional insured.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have any available units?
315 Royal Glen Unit 510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have?
Some of 315 Royal Glen Unit 510's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Royal Glen Unit 510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 is pet friendly.
Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 offers parking.
Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have a pool?
No, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 does not have a pool.
Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have accessible units?
No, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Royal Glen Unit 510 has units with dishwashers.

