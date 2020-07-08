Amenities

3045 Maplewood Place Available 06/01/20 NEW LISTING: Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in gated Rancho San Pasqual! - ACT FAST ... rental properties in popular Rancho San Pasqual go quickly! This two-story 4 bed + office/3 bath home is situated on a cul-de-sac and close proximity to the front gate and a quick walk to if you have kids attending award winning San Pasqual Union K-8 school. Beautifully appointed with wood floors, vaulted ceilings, upgraded/updated kitchen and baths and designer touches throughout. Perfect "plus" room downstairs can be an in-home office, craft room or home school space during and beyond shelter-in-place requirements. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with built-in BBQ and large counter space, spot for mounted TV when sports shows start back up or for the cooking show enthusiast in the meantime! This home is a rare find on the rental market having been upgraded in meticulous fashion by owner. Available for occupancy June 15th. During COVID-19 we are requiring all interested parties to submit a completed application for pre-approval before any showings will be allowed. Log onto our website: www.WaltersHomeManagement.com and click "I'm a Renter" to apply. Text Mike with questions at 858-432-8979



