Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3045 Maplewood Place

3045 Maplewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Maplewood Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Cloverdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
3045 Maplewood Place Available 06/01/20 NEW LISTING: Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in gated Rancho San Pasqual! - ACT FAST ... rental properties in popular Rancho San Pasqual go quickly! This two-story 4 bed + office/3 bath home is situated on a cul-de-sac and close proximity to the front gate and a quick walk to if you have kids attending award winning San Pasqual Union K-8 school. Beautifully appointed with wood floors, vaulted ceilings, upgraded/updated kitchen and baths and designer touches throughout. Perfect "plus" room downstairs can be an in-home office, craft room or home school space during and beyond shelter-in-place requirements. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with built-in BBQ and large counter space, spot for mounted TV when sports shows start back up or for the cooking show enthusiast in the meantime! This home is a rare find on the rental market having been upgraded in meticulous fashion by owner. Available for occupancy June 15th. During COVID-19 we are requiring all interested parties to submit a completed application for pre-approval before any showings will be allowed. Log onto our website: www.WaltersHomeManagement.com and click "I'm a Renter" to apply. Text Mike with questions at 858-432-8979

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Maplewood Place have any available units?
3045 Maplewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Maplewood Place have?
Some of 3045 Maplewood Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Maplewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Maplewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Maplewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Maplewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 3045 Maplewood Place offer parking?
No, 3045 Maplewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Maplewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Maplewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Maplewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Maplewood Place has a pool.
Does 3045 Maplewood Place have accessible units?
No, 3045 Maplewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Maplewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Maplewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

