All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2850 Geise Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2850 Geise Ct.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2850 Geise Ct.

2850 Geise Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2850 Geise Court, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - House with SOLAR! 3 bedroom / 2 bath - SOLAR included! This lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home has a lovely yard and rests on a cul-de-sac. Fresh paint in the house, new carpet in the living room, and a private backyard!

Attached 2-car garage, gardener, central A/C, refrigerator, optional washer/dryer for tenant use.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

2850 Geise Ct.
Escondido, CA 92027

-No pets
-No Cosigners

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4470636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Geise Ct. have any available units?
2850 Geise Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Geise Ct. have?
Some of 2850 Geise Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Geise Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Geise Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Geise Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Geise Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2850 Geise Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Geise Ct. offers parking.
Does 2850 Geise Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Geise Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Geise Ct. have a pool?
No, 2850 Geise Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Geise Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2850 Geise Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Geise Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Geise Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College