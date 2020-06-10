Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Homes Management - House with SOLAR! 3 bedroom / 2 bath - SOLAR included! This lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home has a lovely yard and rests on a cul-de-sac. Fresh paint in the house, new carpet in the living room, and a private backyard!



Attached 2-car garage, gardener, central A/C, refrigerator, optional washer/dryer for tenant use.



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



2850 Geise Ct.

Escondido, CA 92027



-No pets

-No Cosigners



No Pets Allowed



