2433 Hawthorn Gln

Amenities
Great Home in Cape Concord Community in Escondido - Adorable single story townhome located in sought after community of Cape Concord, with professionally managed grounds including pools, walking trails, clubhouse & more. Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home with updated kitchen. Detached 2 car garage. Easy to maintain back patio for BBQ and relaxing. Minutes from shopping, the 78 and 15 Freeways, and more! Available 8/3/2019. Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management 760-690-6707.
(RLNE5043597)