Amenities
2350 Fallbrook Place Available 01/07/20 Beautiful Large Home in The Eagle Crest Ranch of San Pasqual Gated Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 4-bedroom / 2.5 bath home with amazing views that back up to the the first hole on the Eagle Crest Golf Course. This home comes with a large open living room, and dining room. The kitchen and bar open to the cozy family room as you entertain family & guests; warm up the occasion in the winter utilizing the fire place. Enjoy beautiful sunrises as you relax on the master suite balcony! The home is situated in a quiet, flat cul-de-sac and backs up to the first fairway of the highly rated Eagle Crest Golf Course. Your backdoor neighbor is the fairway! Additional features include a large community pool, picnic area, and basketball courts. Great walking trails or enjoy a leisure stroll through the neighborhood in the evening. San Pasqual Union School is K-8 with a pedestrian friendly commute. This home is equipped with Solar!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Golf Course View
Plantation Shutters
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Orange Glen Elementary
Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School
High School: San Pasqual High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2350-Fallbrook-Place--Escondido-CA-92027-2008/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5328812)