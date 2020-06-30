All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2350 Fallbrook Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2350 Fallbrook Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

2350 Fallbrook Place

2350 Fallbrook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2350 Fallbrook Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Cloverdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2350 Fallbrook Place Available 01/07/20 Beautiful Large Home in The Eagle Crest Ranch of San Pasqual Gated Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 4-bedroom / 2.5 bath home with amazing views that back up to the the first hole on the Eagle Crest Golf Course. This home comes with a large open living room, and dining room. The kitchen and bar open to the cozy family room as you entertain family & guests; warm up the occasion in the winter utilizing the fire place. Enjoy beautiful sunrises as you relax on the master suite balcony! The home is situated in a quiet, flat cul-de-sac and backs up to the first fairway of the highly rated Eagle Crest Golf Course. Your backdoor neighbor is the fairway! Additional features include a large community pool, picnic area, and basketball courts. Great walking trails or enjoy a leisure stroll through the neighborhood in the evening. San Pasqual Union School is K-8 with a pedestrian friendly commute. This home is equipped with Solar!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Golf Course View
Plantation Shutters
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Orange Glen Elementary
Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School
High School: San Pasqual High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2350-Fallbrook-Place--Escondido-CA-92027-2008/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Fallbrook Place have any available units?
2350 Fallbrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Fallbrook Place have?
Some of 2350 Fallbrook Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Fallbrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Fallbrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Fallbrook Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Fallbrook Place is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Fallbrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Fallbrook Place offers parking.
Does 2350 Fallbrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Fallbrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Fallbrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Fallbrook Place has a pool.
Does 2350 Fallbrook Place have accessible units?
No, 2350 Fallbrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Fallbrook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 Fallbrook Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College