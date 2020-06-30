Amenities

2350 Fallbrook Place Available 01/07/20 Beautiful Large Home in The Eagle Crest Ranch of San Pasqual Gated Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 4-bedroom / 2.5 bath home with amazing views that back up to the the first hole on the Eagle Crest Golf Course. This home comes with a large open living room, and dining room. The kitchen and bar open to the cozy family room as you entertain family & guests; warm up the occasion in the winter utilizing the fire place. Enjoy beautiful sunrises as you relax on the master suite balcony! The home is situated in a quiet, flat cul-de-sac and backs up to the first fairway of the highly rated Eagle Crest Golf Course. Your backdoor neighbor is the fairway! Additional features include a large community pool, picnic area, and basketball courts. Great walking trails or enjoy a leisure stroll through the neighborhood in the evening. San Pasqual Union School is K-8 with a pedestrian friendly commute. This home is equipped with Solar!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Microwave

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Living Room

Family Room

Dining Area

2 Story

Formal dining room

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Golf Course View

Plantation Shutters

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Orange Glen Elementary

Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School

High School: San Pasqual High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2350-Fallbrook-Place--Escondido-CA-92027-2008/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



