Escondido, CA
2349 Shadyridge Ave
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2349 Shadyridge Ave

2349 Shadyridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Escondido
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Cheap Places
Location

2349 Shadyridge Avenue, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous corner lot in Summer Creek! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, 1991 sq/ft, attached 2 car garage.

Updated kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, open floor plan, fireplace in family room and much more!

Wide plank flooring, carpet, tile and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom retreat may also be used as an office or workout area. The backyard offers all vinyl fencing and aluminum patio cover for shade and relaxation.

Great schools; centrally located to shopping restaurants, freeways, hiking at nearby Lake Hodges.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have any available units?
2349 Shadyridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have?
Some of 2349 Shadyridge Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Shadyridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Shadyridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Shadyridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Shadyridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Shadyridge Ave offers parking.
Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Shadyridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2349 Shadyridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2349 Shadyridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Shadyridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Shadyridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

