2349 Shadyridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Fabulous corner lot in Summer Creek! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, 1991 sq/ft, attached 2 car garage.



Updated kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, open floor plan, fireplace in family room and much more!



Wide plank flooring, carpet, tile and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom retreat may also be used as an office or workout area. The backyard offers all vinyl fencing and aluminum patio cover for shade and relaxation.



Great schools; centrally located to shopping restaurants, freeways, hiking at nearby Lake Hodges.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.