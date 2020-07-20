All apartments in Escondido
Location

2340 Canyon View Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Mesa Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3BR 2BA Pristine Home. Amazing Association Amenities including Pool/Spa & Club House! - Every day is a vacation in the prestigious community of Emerald Heights. This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, kitchen composite granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and Pergo wood flooring. There's really no need to book a vacation when you can take advantage of full privileges to the Olympic-sized pool, spas, tennis and basket ball courts, fitness room, and club house! Quiet and gated, but still convenient to shopping, restaurants and an award winning school district.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, (760) 670-4957

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaping and HOA.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE4724658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Canyon View Gln have any available units?
2340 Canyon View Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Canyon View Gln have?
Some of 2340 Canyon View Gln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Canyon View Gln currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Canyon View Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Canyon View Gln pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Canyon View Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2340 Canyon View Gln offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Canyon View Gln offers parking.
Does 2340 Canyon View Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Canyon View Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Canyon View Gln have a pool?
Yes, 2340 Canyon View Gln has a pool.
Does 2340 Canyon View Gln have accessible units?
No, 2340 Canyon View Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Canyon View Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Canyon View Gln has units with dishwashers.
