2340 Canyon View Gln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool garage hot tub tennis court

3BR 2BA Pristine Home. Amazing Association Amenities including Pool/Spa & Club House! - Every day is a vacation in the prestigious community of Emerald Heights. This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, kitchen composite granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and Pergo wood flooring. There's really no need to book a vacation when you can take advantage of full privileges to the Olympic-sized pool, spas, tennis and basket ball courts, fitness room, and club house! Quiet and gated, but still convenient to shopping, restaurants and an award winning school district.



For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, (760) 670-4957



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaping and HOA.



