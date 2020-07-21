All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2307 Shadyridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2307 Shadyridge Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

2307 Shadyridge Avenue

2307 Shadyridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2307 Shadyridge Avenue, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and well maintained 1532 sf single story house with 2 car garage on private elevated corner lot, available on 8/20. $2750/mo. Located in SW Escondido within sought after SummerCreek neighborhood with easy access to stores, 78 & 15 fwy & Del Mar. Has central AC & heat, laminate wood and tile flooring throughout, large covered patio with yard / garden space and some valley views. No smoking. No pets. Owner pays for water, trash and landscape maintenance. Applicant will need to pay $45 fee for credit and background check. Call Scott at (619) 630-5717‬ or email to: rental@sdcon.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have any available units?
2307 Shadyridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have?
Some of 2307 Shadyridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Shadyridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Shadyridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Shadyridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Shadyridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Shadyridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College