2307 Shadyridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and well maintained 1532 sf single story house with 2 car garage on private elevated corner lot, available on 8/20. $2750/mo. Located in SW Escondido within sought after SummerCreek neighborhood with easy access to stores, 78 & 15 fwy & Del Mar. Has central AC & heat, laminate wood and tile flooring throughout, large covered patio with yard / garden space and some valley views. No smoking. No pets. Owner pays for water, trash and landscape maintenance. Applicant will need to pay $45 fee for credit and background check. Call Scott at (619) 630-5717‬ or email to: rental@sdcon.net