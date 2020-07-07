All apartments in Escondido
2287 Village Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2287 Village Road

2287 Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

2287 Village Road, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 3 Bath with Views in Escondido Hills*** - One bed/bath downstairs! Pristine two-story residence has a light and bright interior with an open floor plan, living room with fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. Huge, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage! The downstairs bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in closet and access to a full-size bathroom. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bath with stand-up shower. Great backyard with views of common area and walking trails. Recreation amenities include: community pool, walking trails, and sports court. Schools: Broadway Elementary, Rincon Middle School, Escondido High School

Call/text Mike for more info at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Village Road have any available units?
2287 Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 Village Road have?
Some of 2287 Village Road's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Village Road pet-friendly?
No, 2287 Village Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2287 Village Road offer parking?
No, 2287 Village Road does not offer parking.
Does 2287 Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Village Road have a pool?
Yes, 2287 Village Road has a pool.
Does 2287 Village Road have accessible units?
No, 2287 Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Village Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 Village Road does not have units with dishwashers.

