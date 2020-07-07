2287 Village Road

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 3 Bath with Views in Escondido Hills*** - One bed/bath downstairs! Pristine two-story residence has a light and bright interior with an open floor plan, living room with fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. Huge, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage! The downstairs bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in closet and access to a full-size bathroom. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bath with stand-up shower. Great backyard with views of common area and walking trails. Recreation amenities include: community pool, walking trails, and sports court. Schools: Broadway Elementary, Rincon Middle School, Escondido High School



Call/text Mike for more info at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716553)