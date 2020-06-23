2121 E Grand Ave. - 80

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and Living room, bathroom, dining room and kitchen downstairs. Washer and Dryer outside on patio in closet. Gated patio and 2 parking spots, one is covered.