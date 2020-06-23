All apartments in Escondido
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80

2121 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and Living room, bathroom, dining room and kitchen downstairs. Washer and Dryer outside on patio in closet. Gated patio and 2 parking spots, one is covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have any available units?
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have?
Some of 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 offer parking?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 does offer parking.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have a pool?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 has a pool.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have accessible units?
No, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 has units with dishwashers.
