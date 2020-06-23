Rent Calculator
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80
2121 East Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2121 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and Living room, bathroom, dining room and kitchen downstairs. Washer and Dryer outside on patio in closet. Gated patio and 2 parking spots, one is covered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have any available units?
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have?
Some of 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 offer parking?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 does offer parking.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have a pool?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 has a pool.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have accessible units?
No, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 E Grand Ave. - 80 has units with dishwashers.
