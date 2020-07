Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Nicely updated single story home with granite kitchen, tiled baths and covered patio. No pets, no smokers. Gardener and HOA fee included. Community pool nearby. Escondido Hills has beautiful walking/biking trails and is less than 5 minutes to freeways and great shopping. Walk to schools...Available now! Credit report and income all will need to be verified. One year lease. Agent: Dave Zeman RE/MAX United 760-845-1998