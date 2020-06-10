2094 E. Grand Ave.

Amenities

5 Miles north-west of the San Diego Wild Animal Park, this charming 2 bed, 2 bath upstairs condo will be available mid-March! Clean carpets throughout the unit, with wood laminate in the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen also boasts all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, d/w) and tile counters. Spacious living room has wall A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months. Master bedroom features a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Extra storage closet can be found just off the small patio area. Parking will be a breeze with the 1 car garage and extra permitted parking space. Peaceful complex offers laundry facilities, community pool/spa, and a clubhouse. Small pets will be considered. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!