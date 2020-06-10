All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2094 E. Grand Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

2094 E. Grand Ave.

2094 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2094 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***$900 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!***

5 Miles north-west of the San Diego Wild Animal Park, this charming 2 bed, 2 bath upstairs condo will be available mid-March! Clean carpets throughout the unit, with wood laminate in the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen also boasts all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, d/w) and tile counters. Spacious living room has wall A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months. Master bedroom features a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Extra storage closet can be found just off the small patio area. Parking will be a breeze with the 1 car garage and extra permitted parking space. Peaceful complex offers laundry facilities, community pool/spa, and a clubhouse.  Small pets will be considered. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have any available units?
2094 E. Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have?
Some of 2094 E. Grand Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 E. Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2094 E. Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 E. Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2094 E. Grand Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2094 E. Grand Ave. offers parking.
Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 E. Grand Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2094 E. Grand Ave. has a pool.
Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2094 E. Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 E. Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2094 E. Grand Ave. has units with dishwashers.

