Escondido, CA
2061 Winamar Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

2061 Winamar Place

2061 Winamar Place · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Winamar Place, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2061 Winamar Place Available 08/23/19 Beautiful Home in a wonderful neighborhood - Pristine home in the gorgeous community of Hidden Trails. Four bedroom home with 3 full baths. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Big living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs offers a nice sized master bedroom with balcony and ensuite bath with big walk in closet and Jack & Jill bedrooms that share a bath. Big 3 car garage with plenty of space for storage.

FEATURES:
*4 bed, 3 baths
*Vaulted ceilings
*Newer Appliances
*Fireplace
*1st floor bedroom
*3 Car Garage
*.....and more!

For More Information:

Realtor: Jeff Erwin ( CA DRE Lic # 01384248 )
Phone 760-233-7721

Email: jeff@erwinrealty.com
Web: www.erwinmanagement.com

Erwin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5065980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Winamar Place have any available units?
2061 Winamar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Winamar Place have?
Some of 2061 Winamar Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Winamar Place currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Winamar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Winamar Place pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Winamar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2061 Winamar Place offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Winamar Place offers parking.
Does 2061 Winamar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Winamar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Winamar Place have a pool?
No, 2061 Winamar Place does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Winamar Place have accessible units?
No, 2061 Winamar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Winamar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 Winamar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
