2061 Winamar Place Available 08/23/19 Beautiful Home in a wonderful neighborhood - Pristine home in the gorgeous community of Hidden Trails. Four bedroom home with 3 full baths. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Big living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs offers a nice sized master bedroom with balcony and ensuite bath with big walk in closet and Jack & Jill bedrooms that share a bath. Big 3 car garage with plenty of space for storage.



FEATURES:

*4 bed, 3 baths

*Vaulted ceilings

*Newer Appliances

*Fireplace

*1st floor bedroom

*3 Car Garage

*.....and more!



For More Information:



Realtor: Jeff Erwin ( CA DRE Lic # 01384248 )

Phone 760-233-7721



Email: jeff@erwinrealty.com

Web: www.erwinmanagement.com



Erwin Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5065980)