Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great price on this newly remodeled 4 bdrm 2 bath home with a pool. Must see! Great views of the city and mountains, covered parking for 4 vehicles, spacious open floorplan, tons of storage, walk in pantry, direct access to pool from Master bedroom, located at the end of the street making this a hidden gem. Carroll Realty and management to schedule appointment to view.