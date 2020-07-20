1935 Sunset Dr

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Escondido Condo! This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,442 square foot condo is located in the Sunset Woods complex in south Escondido. Sunset Woods location provides easy access to shopping, restaurants, the Westfield Mall and the 15 freeway. The living space of the home features tons of natural light and an open feel due to the layout and vaulted ceilings. There is a large patio with access from both the living room and dining area. The kitchen features updated cabinets, appliances, and tons of counter and storage space. The large master bedroom is located on the first floor and there is a loft area on the second floor with a bedroom and separate bathroom. There is a deep one car garage which provides ample space for for a vehicle while still having room for storage. In addition to the garage there is an assigned parking space nearby. Washer and dryer are included . This home is inside the current boundaries for LR Green Elementary, Bear Valley Middle and San Pasqual High Schools. Small pets allowed.