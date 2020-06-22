1800 S Maple St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Move-in-ready spacious 1 bed condo in a conveniently located complex near stores & shops. Open layout w/ vaulted ceilings makes the unit feel larger than the est. square footage. Ideal kitchen space with separate dining area. Additional features: hallway closet laundry, wood flooring, plantation shutters, AC/Heating & ceiling fans, and private deck w/ exterior storage closet space. This upper-level, corner unit offers the privacy you need while only steps away from parking and community pool area.