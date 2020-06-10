170 W. VERMONT AVENUE #4

Amenities

UPGRADED 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome with Garage in Escondido - UPGRADED 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home with Garage with Patio and 2 Decks. Spanish paved flooring throughout ground floor. Kitchen has quartz countertops, double sink, white appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher). Lots of cabinets, plenty of natural light.

Spacious living and dining room. Oak laminate flooring throughout upper level of 3 large bedrooms, 2 with outside decks. Unit has attached garage, 2 parking spaces, tropical swimming pool, on-site laundry. Patio off kitchen; has washer and dryer hookup (cold water only).



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

Owner Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash

Non Smoking Property

NO PETS ALLOWED



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

