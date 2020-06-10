All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

170 W. VERMONT AVENUE #4

170 W Vermont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

170 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
UPGRADED 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome with Garage in Escondido - UPGRADED 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home with Garage with Patio and 2 Decks. Spanish paved flooring throughout ground floor. Kitchen has quartz countertops, double sink, white appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher). Lots of cabinets, plenty of natural light.
Spacious living and dining room. Oak laminate flooring throughout upper level of 3 large bedrooms, 2 with outside decks. Unit has attached garage, 2 parking spaces, tropical swimming pool, on-site laundry. Patio off kitchen; has washer and dryer hookup (cold water only).

***Call Oliver at (619) 715-5459 for more information or to schedule a showing***

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
Owner Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Non Smoking Property
NO PETS ALLOWED

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at (619) 715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

