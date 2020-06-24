All apartments in Escondido
159 West 13th Avenue

159 West Thirteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

159 West Thirteenth Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 4 BR Single Story Home in Escondido Available Now! - Beautifully Remodeled Home in the heart of Escondido!
SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/35e03e9061
Or call 858-239-0600

This beautifully remodeled single-story home in Escondido has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx.1,276 sq. ft. You will love the many features and amenities such as all new carpeting throughout, new decorator paint, window treatments, and plenty of space for entertaining! The kitchen has all major ss appliances including the refrigerator, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and lots of storage. Both bathrooms have been previously remodeled as well with newer vanities and refinished tubs. Additional impressive features include newer air conditioning, a pet friendly back yard area, a large side yard, a large outdoor patio perfect for relaxing in the cool evening breezes, spacious living room, laundry room with washer dryer hookups (washer and dryer NOT included), and lots of windows making it light and bright. This home is move-in ready NOW and is conveniently located near the 15 freeway for an easy commute, with shopping, parks, and restaurants nearby. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and no smoking, please.
Please see our video tour: https://youtu.be/5kwSXkCH4XM

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.
Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE5505554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 West 13th Avenue have any available units?
159 West 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 West 13th Avenue have?
Some of 159 West 13th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 West 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
159 West 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 West 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 West 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 159 West 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 159 West 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 159 West 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 West 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 West 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 159 West 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 159 West 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 159 West 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 159 West 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 West 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

