159 West 13th Avenue

Beautiful 4 BR Single Story Home in Escondido Available Now! - Beautifully Remodeled Home in the heart of Escondido!

This beautifully remodeled single-story home in Escondido has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx.1,276 sq. ft. You will love the many features and amenities such as all new carpeting throughout, new decorator paint, window treatments, and plenty of space for entertaining! The kitchen has all major ss appliances including the refrigerator, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and lots of storage. Both bathrooms have been previously remodeled as well with newer vanities and refinished tubs. Additional impressive features include newer air conditioning, a pet friendly back yard area, a large side yard, a large outdoor patio perfect for relaxing in the cool evening breezes, spacious living room, laundry room with washer dryer hookups (washer and dryer NOT included), and lots of windows making it light and bright. This home is move-in ready NOW and is conveniently located near the 15 freeway for an easy commute, with shopping, parks, and restaurants nearby. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and no smoking, please.

