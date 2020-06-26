All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1448 Ronda Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1448 Ronda Place
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1448 Ronda Place

1448 Ronda Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1448 Ronda Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1448 Ronda Place Available 07/12/19 3BR 2BA Home on Cul-De-Sac. 2 Car Garage. Modern Kitchen/Bathrooms. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen features granite, modern cabinets and appliances. Home is outfitted with central air. Bathrooms are all updated with modern cabinets and granite counter tops as well as all fixtures, toilets, etc. Tile and carpet throughout. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Landscaper included. Your dog will be considered with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online via user-friendly portal, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day!

Call John Vogel, CalDRE#01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Renters liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE3429342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Ronda Place have any available units?
1448 Ronda Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Ronda Place have?
Some of 1448 Ronda Place's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Ronda Place currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Ronda Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Ronda Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Ronda Place is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Ronda Place offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Ronda Place offers parking.
Does 1448 Ronda Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Ronda Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Ronda Place have a pool?
No, 1448 Ronda Place does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Ronda Place have accessible units?
No, 1448 Ronda Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Ronda Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Ronda Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College