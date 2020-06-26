Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1448 Ronda Place Available 07/12/19 3BR 2BA Home on Cul-De-Sac. 2 Car Garage. Modern Kitchen/Bathrooms. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen features granite, modern cabinets and appliances. Home is outfitted with central air. Bathrooms are all updated with modern cabinets and granite counter tops as well as all fixtures, toilets, etc. Tile and carpet throughout. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Landscaper included. Your dog will be considered with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online via user-friendly portal, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day!



Call John Vogel, CalDRE#01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Renters liability insurance required.



