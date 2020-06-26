Amenities

144 E 11th Ave Available 08/02/19 3BR 2BA Upgraded Historic Home. Character! - Inviting from the moment you arrive, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has received lots of TLC in anticipation of its new family. Big living room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Modernized, huge kitchen with center island, refinished cabinets, and granite counter tops, new sink and appliances. Bathrooms recently upgraded with vanities and mirrors. Updated, neutral carpet and pain scheme throughout. Central A/C. Private backyard is perfect for meals and play. Your horseshoe pit is ready and waiting for you, as is the little apple tree! Front yard is picture perfect! Landscaper included. Over-sized 2-car garage has room for your crafts and projects, with its built-in work bench. And you'll appreciate the extra storage off the garage. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957, for more information.



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner covers landscaper. Tenants liability insurance required.



