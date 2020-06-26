All apartments in Escondido
144 E 11th Ave

144 East 11th Avenue
Location

144 East 11th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
e-payments
garage
144 E 11th Ave Available 08/02/19 3BR 2BA Upgraded Historic Home. Character! - Inviting from the moment you arrive, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has received lots of TLC in anticipation of its new family. Big living room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Modernized, huge kitchen with center island, refinished cabinets, and granite counter tops, new sink and appliances. Bathrooms recently upgraded with vanities and mirrors. Updated, neutral carpet and pain scheme throughout. Central A/C. Private backyard is perfect for meals and play. Your horseshoe pit is ready and waiting for you, as is the little apple tree! Front yard is picture perfect! Landscaper included. Over-sized 2-car garage has room for your crafts and projects, with its built-in work bench. And you'll appreciate the extra storage off the garage. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957, for more information.

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner covers landscaper. Tenants liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE3327858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 E 11th Ave have any available units?
144 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 144 E 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
144 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 144 E 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 144 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 144 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 144 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 E 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 144 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 144 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 144 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 144 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 E 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
