Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1437 Calle Redonda Ln

1437 Calle Redonda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Calle Redonda Lane, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1437 Calle Redonda Ln Available 09/27/19 Upgraded 2BR 2BA Home. Quiet Street. Covered Patio. 2 Car Garage. Pet Considered. - Upgraded single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, near Country Club Lane, features highly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, Viking gas range, custom maple cabinets, and stainless steel sink and appliances. Beautiful floor to ceiling tinted windows in the great room. Attractive wood flooring. Inviting covered patio in the backyard with jacuzzi under a lovely palapa, and a built-in fire pit. Home has air conditioning and a large 2 Car garage. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal! Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Call John Vogel (CalDRE #01445571), 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5149038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have any available units?
1437 Calle Redonda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have?
Some of 1437 Calle Redonda Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Calle Redonda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Calle Redonda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Calle Redonda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln offers parking.
Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have a pool?
No, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have accessible units?
No, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Calle Redonda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Calle Redonda Ln has units with dishwashers.
