1410 E. El Norte Pkwy Available 05/01/19 Single story, beautiful, centrally located Escondido Home - Welcome Home to this turn-key ready home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,618 sq feet and has been well taken care of with plenty of upgrades. Recent upgrades include new wood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new paint throughout, and the bathrooms have been meticulously updated too. The kitchen offers new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and flows into the living room, which is bright and open, complete with french doors leading out into the backyard. Call for more information! Available May 1st.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4841483)