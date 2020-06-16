All apartments in Escondido
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1410 E. El Norte Pkwy

1410 E El Norte Pkwy E · No Longer Available
Location

1410 E El Norte Pkwy E, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1410 E. El Norte Pkwy Available 05/01/19 Single story, beautiful, centrally located Escondido Home - Welcome Home to this turn-key ready home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,618 sq feet and has been well taken care of with plenty of upgrades. Recent upgrades include new wood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new paint throughout, and the bathrooms have been meticulously updated too. The kitchen offers new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and flows into the living room, which is bright and open, complete with french doors leading out into the backyard. Call for more information! Available May 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4841483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have any available units?
1410 E. El Norte Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have?
Some of 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E. El Norte Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E. El Norte Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
