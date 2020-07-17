Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

1321 S. Upas St. Available 08/01/19 3 BR, 2 BA Charming Home. Modern Kitchen and Bathrooms, Laminate Wood Floors. - Make this house your home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal, on a quiet street. The large front yard and porch ushers you into an attractive home. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, and the bathrooms shine with modern tile, sinks, and tubs. Wood laminate floors in the living area make it easy to maintain. The large, fenced backyard with covered patio is ready to enjoy. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



