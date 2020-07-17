All apartments in Escondido
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1321 S. Upas St.

1321 South Upas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 South Upas Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
e-payments
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1321 S. Upas St. Available 08/01/19 3 BR, 2 BA Charming Home. Modern Kitchen and Bathrooms, Laminate Wood Floors. - Make this house your home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal, on a quiet street. The large front yard and porch ushers you into an attractive home. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, and the bathrooms shine with modern tile, sinks, and tubs. Wood laminate floors in the living area make it easy to maintain. The large, fenced backyard with covered patio is ready to enjoy. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE3443750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 S. Upas St. have any available units?
1321 S. Upas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 S. Upas St. have?
Some of 1321 S. Upas St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 S. Upas St. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 S. Upas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 S. Upas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 S. Upas St. is pet friendly.
Does 1321 S. Upas St. offer parking?
No, 1321 S. Upas St. does not offer parking.
Does 1321 S. Upas St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 S. Upas St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 S. Upas St. have a pool?
No, 1321 S. Upas St. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 S. Upas St. have accessible units?
No, 1321 S. Upas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 S. Upas St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 S. Upas St. has units with dishwashers.
