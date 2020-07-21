1240 N Broadway #15

Amenities

Adorable Lower Level Condo in Villa La Paz - Adorable lower level condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, nicely remodeled with granite slab in kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, beautiful plank vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout, large open living room and dining room area. Gated community that features pool, spa, clubhouse, and onsite laundry facilities. Unit also comes with a detached garage + additional covered parking space for your use. Owner pays for HOA, water, sewer, trash. Clean and move in ready. Welcome home!



(RLNE5224958)