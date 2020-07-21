All apartments in Escondido
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1240 N Broadway #15

1240 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1240 North Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Adorable Lower Level Condo in Villa La Paz - Adorable lower level condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, nicely remodeled with granite slab in kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, beautiful plank vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout, large open living room and dining room area. Gated community that features pool, spa, clubhouse, and onsite laundry facilities. Unit also comes with a detached garage + additional covered parking space for your use. Owner pays for HOA, water, sewer, trash. Clean and move in ready. Welcome home!

(RLNE5224958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 N Broadway #15 have any available units?
1240 N Broadway #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 N Broadway #15 have?
Some of 1240 N Broadway #15's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 N Broadway #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N Broadway #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N Broadway #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N Broadway #15 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N Broadway #15 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 N Broadway #15 offers parking.
Does 1240 N Broadway #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 N Broadway #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N Broadway #15 have a pool?
Yes, 1240 N Broadway #15 has a pool.
Does 1240 N Broadway #15 have accessible units?
No, 1240 N Broadway #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N Broadway #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 N Broadway #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
