Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:40 PM

1234 Dos Hermanos Glen

1234 Dos Hermanos Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Dos Hermanos Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Hall bathroom connects to second bedroom. Master with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lots of inside storage. Located in an established neighborhood with an association pool and spa right across the street! Enjoy the lovely green belt areas. Attached 2 car garage. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Association Pool and Spa, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Dog Friendly, Fenced Yard, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have any available units?
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have?
Some of 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen offers parking.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen has a pool.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have accessible units?
No, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen has units with dishwashers.

