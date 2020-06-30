1234 Dos Hermanos Glen

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Hall bathroom connects to second bedroom. Master with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lots of inside storage. Located in an established neighborhood with an association pool and spa right across the street! Enjoy the lovely green belt areas. Attached 2 car garage. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



