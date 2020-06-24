All apartments in Escondido
Escondido, CA
116 Howell Heights Drive
116 Howell Heights Drive

116 Howell Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Escondido
Central Escondido
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

116 Howell Heights Drive, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
******************OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 2/26/2020 FROM 5:30 TO 6:00 ************************Available 3/1/2020. This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home awaits you. Located at the end of a long private driveway with beautiful city and mountain views. The master bedroom, which is located on the opposite side of the home, includes an expansive deck to take in those beautiful views. The living room includes a cozy fireplace, there is a formal dining room and the master bath features a new gorgeous walk in shower. All bedrooms include brand new carpeting and the home has been freshly painted. The large yard will be maintained by a gardener and has a nice patio where you can extend your dining and entertainment to the great outdoors. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background check. One pet may be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Sources of income and rental history will be verified. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.644.0209 today to schedule your private viewing. Or, visit www.allinvestorsrealty.com to submit an application. CABRE#01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Howell Heights Drive have any available units?
116 Howell Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Howell Heights Drive have?
Some of 116 Howell Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Howell Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Howell Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Howell Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Howell Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 Howell Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Howell Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Howell Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Howell Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Howell Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Howell Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Howell Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Howell Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Howell Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Howell Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
