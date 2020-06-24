116 Howell Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

******************OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 2/26/2020 FROM 5:30 TO 6:00 ************************Available 3/1/2020. This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home awaits you. Located at the end of a long private driveway with beautiful city and mountain views. The master bedroom, which is located on the opposite side of the home, includes an expansive deck to take in those beautiful views. The living room includes a cozy fireplace, there is a formal dining room and the master bath features a new gorgeous walk in shower. All bedrooms include brand new carpeting and the home has been freshly painted. The large yard will be maintained by a gardener and has a nice patio where you can extend your dining and entertainment to the great outdoors. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background check. One pet may be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Sources of income and rental history will be verified. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.644.0209 today to schedule your private viewing. Or, visit www.allinvestorsrealty.com to submit an application. CABRE#01134376.