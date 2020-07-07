1101 Conway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great Home For Rent In Escondido - $2,500/mo - Tenant Planet is proud to present this lovely home for rent in Escondido. Located down a quiet street, this 3 bedroom home features; LTV flooring throughout living room/dining room/hallways, washer/dryer in garage, formal dining area, and open kitchen layout.



Very large backyard for grilling, hosting guests, or just hanging out on your patio furniture!



Easy commute to the 15&78 freeways.



Located in the Escondido Union School District.



Make this home yours today!



Applications are free so please apply today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



