Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1075 N Grape St Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Coming Soon.... - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home. Centrally located close to 15 and 78.. Flooring throughout including tile in all areas and carpet in bedrooms. Complete remodel of kitchen and guest bath so all updated.Spacious Master Suite with huge walk in closet, large master bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower. Lots of closet space. Garage attached.Home has AC . Call/ Text Veronica Martin for 858-522-9265

Applicants must have good credit,verifiable income and be able to move in no later than 2/1/19.



(RLNE4633673)