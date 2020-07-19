All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1075 N Grape St

1075 North Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

1075 North Grape Street, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1075 N Grape St Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Coming Soon.... - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home. Centrally located close to 15 and 78.. Flooring throughout including tile in all areas and carpet in bedrooms. Complete remodel of kitchen and guest bath so all updated.Spacious Master Suite with huge walk in closet, large master bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower. Lots of closet space. Garage attached.Home has AC . Call/ Text Veronica Martin for 858-522-9265
Applicants must have good credit,verifiable income and be able to move in no later than 2/1/19.

(RLNE4633673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 N Grape St have any available units?
1075 N Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 N Grape St have?
Some of 1075 N Grape St's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 N Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
1075 N Grape St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 N Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 N Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 1075 N Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 1075 N Grape St offers parking.
Does 1075 N Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 N Grape St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 N Grape St have a pool?
No, 1075 N Grape St does not have a pool.
Does 1075 N Grape St have accessible units?
No, 1075 N Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 N Grape St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 N Grape St does not have units with dishwashers.
