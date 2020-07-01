All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

1060 W Lincoln Avenue

1060 West Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1060 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Story Home in Escondido** Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with brand new cabinetry and granite counter tops. Private backyard with shed for extra storage. The owner will include ALL utilities. This home will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
1060 W Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 1060 W Lincoln Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 W Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1060 W Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 W Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 W Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 W Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.

