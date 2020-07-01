1060 W Lincoln Avenue

1060 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026 Central Escondido
Amenities
**Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Story Home in Escondido** Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with brand new cabinetry and granite counter tops. Private backyard with shed for extra storage. The owner will include ALL utilities. This home will not last long!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
