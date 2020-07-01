1060 W Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

**Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Story Home in Escondido** Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with brand new cabinetry and granite counter tops. Private backyard with shed for extra storage. The owner will include ALL utilities. This home will not last long!!