1059 Dragt Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home in Southwest Escondido available February 15th! - Wonderfully maintained and upgraded home in SW Escondido.



Recently updated kitchen includes beautiful Italian granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.



Upgraded master suite includes a large walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub with polished marble countertops. The other two baths also upgraded with marble tops.



Large 3 car garage has more than ample storage. Easy to affordable to maintain the tastefully designed drought-tolerant landscaping. The energy-efficient house includes state of the art HVAC system.



Available March 1st or possibly sooner. Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.



DRE 01940903



