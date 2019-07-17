All apartments in Escondido
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1059 Dragt

1059 Dragt Place · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Dragt Place, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1059 Dragt Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home in Southwest Escondido available February 15th! - Wonderfully maintained and upgraded home in SW Escondido.

Recently updated kitchen includes beautiful Italian granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

Upgraded master suite includes a large walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub with polished marble countertops. The other two baths also upgraded with marble tops.

Large 3 car garage has more than ample storage. Easy to affordable to maintain the tastefully designed drought-tolerant landscaping. The energy-efficient house includes state of the art HVAC system.

Available March 1st or possibly sooner. Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE5424819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Dragt have any available units?
1059 Dragt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 Dragt have?
Some of 1059 Dragt's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Dragt currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Dragt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Dragt pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Dragt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1059 Dragt offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Dragt offers parking.
Does 1059 Dragt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Dragt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Dragt have a pool?
No, 1059 Dragt does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Dragt have accessible units?
No, 1059 Dragt does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Dragt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 Dragt does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

