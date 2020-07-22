Apartment List
/
CA
/
encinitas
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Encinitas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
4 Units Available
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1371 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
34 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Encinitas
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
21 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
9 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
32 Units Available
University City
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
8 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,106
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,172
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,063
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,641
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
141 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Mira Mesa
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
89 Units Available
Central Escondido
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Calavera Hills
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
5 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Carlsbad Village
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,049
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
854 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
23 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
City Guide for Encinitas, CA

At Haggerty's and Swami's, Pacific PalisadesEverybody's gone surfin', Surfin' U.S.A. (Beach Boys, Surfin' U.S.A.)

Encinitas is a city along the coast of the North County area of San Diego. Like many coastal cities in California, the atmosphere can be described as beachy, which is code for laidback. There are around 60,000 residents in this city; there's no telling exactly how many are surfers, but you can assume they're out there in droves! Flower fans also love this city, since it's the home of both the San Diego Botanic Garden and the Self-Realization Fellowship Hermitage and Meditation Gardens. Whether you're in search of some gnarly waves, fragrant flowers, or just a fun, relaxed city to call home, Encinitas is worth a look. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Encinitas, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Encinitas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Encinitas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with Balconies
Encinitas Apartments with GaragesEncinitas Apartments with GymsEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolsEncinitas Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Encinitas Cheap ApartmentsEncinitas Dog Friendly ApartmentsEncinitas Furnished ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury ApartmentsEncinitas Pet Friendly ApartmentsEncinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College