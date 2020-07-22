32 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with move-in specials
Encinitas is a city along the coast of the North County area of San Diego. Like many coastal cities in California, the atmosphere can be described as beachy, which is code for laidback. There are around 60,000 residents in this city; there's no telling exactly how many are surfers, but you can assume they're out there in droves! Flower fans also love this city, since it's the home of both the San Diego Botanic Garden and the Self-Realization Fellowship Hermitage and Meditation Gardens. Whether you're in search of some gnarly waves, fragrant flowers, or just a fun, relaxed city to call home, Encinitas is worth a look. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Encinitas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Encinitas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.