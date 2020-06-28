Amenities
Luxurious Single Story Home in Encinitas! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Unfurnished or furnished. 3yr old 1 story home. Open floor plan, high ceilings in desirable area of Channel Island in Encinitas. This 1,955sqft, 3BD 2.5BA home is highly upgraded with hardwood floors & plantation shutters. It features indoor-outdoor living w an entertainer's backyard. Stunning chefs kitchen, luxurious master suite - bathroom & custom closet area, outside entertainment features built in BBQ, fire feature & fountain. Ocean view from front bedroom. 16 solar panels. Small dog considered.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $15,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Capri Elementary
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/893-Channel-Island-Drive--Encinitas-CA-92024-2037/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
