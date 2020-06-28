Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Luxurious Single Story Home in Encinitas! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Unfurnished or furnished. 3yr old 1 story home. Open floor plan, high ceilings in desirable area of Channel Island in Encinitas. This 1,955sqft, 3BD 2.5BA home is highly upgraded with hardwood floors & plantation shutters. It features indoor-outdoor living w an entertainer's backyard. Stunning chefs kitchen, luxurious master suite - bathroom & custom closet area, outside entertainment features built in BBQ, fire feature & fountain. Ocean view from front bedroom. 16 solar panels. Small dog considered.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $15,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Dining Area

Eat in kitchen

1 Story

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Ocean View

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Capri Elementary

Middle School: Diegueno Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/893-Channel-Island-Drive--Encinitas-CA-92024-2037/



