Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
893 Channel Island Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

893 Channel Island Drive

893 Channel Island Dr · No Longer Available
Location

893 Channel Island Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious Single Story Home in Encinitas! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Unfurnished or furnished. 3yr old 1 story home. Open floor plan, high ceilings in desirable area of Channel Island in Encinitas. This 1,955sqft, 3BD 2.5BA home is highly upgraded with hardwood floors & plantation shutters. It features indoor-outdoor living w an entertainer's backyard. Stunning chefs kitchen, luxurious master suite - bathroom & custom closet area, outside entertainment features built in BBQ, fire feature & fountain. Ocean view from front bedroom. 16 solar panels. Small dog considered.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $15,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Capri Elementary
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/893-Channel-Island-Drive--Encinitas-CA-92024-2037/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5612260)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Channel Island Drive have any available units?
893 Channel Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 893 Channel Island Drive have?
Some of 893 Channel Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Channel Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
893 Channel Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Channel Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 893 Channel Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 893 Channel Island Drive offers parking.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 893 Channel Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive have a pool?
No, 893 Channel Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 893 Channel Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 893 Channel Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 893 Channel Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 893 Channel Island Drive has units with air conditioning.

