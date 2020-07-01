884 Del Riego Avenue

Amenities

Water, Trash and Sewer Paid for by landlord.

This amazing single family home features original hardwood floors, beautifully landscaped front yard, fresh paint throughout, updated bathroom vanity and so much more! Backyard offers a shaded private area, storage shed, and a laundry closet.

