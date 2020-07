Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute good size studio with balcony on a lot with lots of shrubbery located on a private easement off Clark Avenue above garage. Only 1 mile to beach and all the good restaurants, shops in Encinitas. Rent includes utilities, gas and electric, water and trash.