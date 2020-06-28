Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 Available 01/01/20 Lovely 2BD/2BA Townhouse in Gated Community: Close to the YMCA, Beach & Town! - Lovely, two story townhouse located in the Saxony at Encinitas Ranch gated community. Walk to the YMCA and Paul Ecke Sports Park. Close to town shopping, freeway and less than a mile from the Beach! Community pool/spa and park.



End unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, one car garage and one additional parking space. Custom paint, wood flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. The kitchen opens up to the living room and dining area. Appliances include: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave.Stacked washer/dryer in the garage.



One dog is negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats, no smoking. Renters insurance required. One year lease. Avail approx 1/1/20.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2593109)