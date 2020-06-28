All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342

342 Carmel Creeper Place · No Longer Available
Location

342 Carmel Creeper Place, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 Available 01/01/20 Lovely 2BD/2BA Townhouse in Gated Community: Close to the YMCA, Beach & Town! - Lovely, two story townhouse located in the Saxony at Encinitas Ranch gated community. Walk to the YMCA and Paul Ecke Sports Park. Close to town shopping, freeway and less than a mile from the Beach! Community pool/spa and park.

End unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, one car garage and one additional parking space. Custom paint, wood flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. The kitchen opens up to the living room and dining area. Appliances include: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave.Stacked washer/dryer in the garage.

One dog is negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats, no smoking. Renters insurance required. One year lease. Avail approx 1/1/20.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2593109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have any available units?
342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have?
Some of 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 currently offering any rent specials?
342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 is pet friendly.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 offer parking?
Yes, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 offers parking.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have a pool?
Yes, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 has a pool.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have accessible units?
No, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Carmel Creeper Place - 342 does not have units with air conditioning.

