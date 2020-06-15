All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

287 Chapalita Dr.

287 Chapalita Drive · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 287 Chapalita Dr. · Avail. Jun 24

$4,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2285 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an upgraded kitchen, bonus room and great outdoor entertainment space. The private courtyard entrance is surrounded by mature landscaping with elegant design finishes including a water feature and potted drought tolerant plants. The foyer opens up to a spacious living room that can be used as a formal seating area and a separate dining room. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, ample cabinet storage space and high-end stainless steel appliances including a double oven. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an optional eat-in kitchen area. A powder room is located on the first floor in the hallway leading to the garage entry and the second floor.

The second floor bonus room that can be used as a playroom, office or TV room. The room includes vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves and cabinets. The bonus room also has access to a deck that is shared with the master suite overlooking the private courtyard. Three guest bedrooms include ceiling fans and carpet flooring. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a large shower/tub combo, a vanity with granite counter tops and additional built-in storage space. The master bedroom suite features recessed lighting, carpet flooring, a ceiling fan and spacious closets. The ensuite bathroom includes beautiful tile flooring, dual vanity, glass enclosed shower and opens up to a deck overlooking the front courtyard.

The private backyard is the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living and entertain family and friends. The space includes a built-in kitchen area with a BBQ, mini-fridge and an extended peninsula for seating. The backyard also includes a fireplace and drought tolerant artificial turf play area. Other features of the home include A/C, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding. An attached two-car garage includes a washer and dryer. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions. Showings will be available starting 6/17/20.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches.Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4827577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have any available units?
287 Chapalita Dr. has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Chapalita Dr. have?
Some of 287 Chapalita Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Chapalita Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
287 Chapalita Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Chapalita Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 Chapalita Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 287 Chapalita Dr. does offer parking.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Chapalita Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have a pool?
No, 287 Chapalita Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have accessible units?
No, 287 Chapalita Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Chapalita Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Chapalita Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 287 Chapalita Dr. has units with air conditioning.
