287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an upgraded kitchen, bonus room and great outdoor entertainment space. The private courtyard entrance is surrounded by mature landscaping with elegant design finishes including a water feature and potted drought tolerant plants. The foyer opens up to a spacious living room that can be used as a formal seating area and a separate dining room. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, ample cabinet storage space and high-end stainless steel appliances including a double oven. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an optional eat-in kitchen area. A powder room is located on the first floor in the hallway leading to the garage entry and the second floor.



The second floor bonus room that can be used as a playroom, office or TV room. The room includes vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves and cabinets. The bonus room also has access to a deck that is shared with the master suite overlooking the private courtyard. Three guest bedrooms include ceiling fans and carpet flooring. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a large shower/tub combo, a vanity with granite counter tops and additional built-in storage space. The master bedroom suite features recessed lighting, carpet flooring, a ceiling fan and spacious closets. The ensuite bathroom includes beautiful tile flooring, dual vanity, glass enclosed shower and opens up to a deck overlooking the front courtyard.



The private backyard is the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living and entertain family and friends. The space includes a built-in kitchen area with a BBQ, mini-fridge and an extended peninsula for seating. The backyard also includes a fireplace and drought tolerant artificial turf play area. Other features of the home include A/C, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding. An attached two-car garage includes a washer and dryer. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions. Showings will be available starting 6/17/20.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches.Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.



