Encinitas, CA
2469 Manchester Ave
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

2469 Manchester Ave

2469 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2469 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Watch the surf from the Decks, Family room, or Main Bedroom. This 3 bedroom Twinhome is what San Diego is all about with one of the best views in Cardiff and all the town has to offer. The market place, the beach, the lifestyle. Once you get here, you won't want to ever leave. New carpeting going in 6-12-19. New paint 5-5-19. Available for year lease or short term. Can even be rented furnished if desired with right terms. Live here, or stay here, and watch the sun set on pacific. Cheers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Manchester Ave have any available units?
2469 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2469 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 2469 Manchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2469 Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2469 Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 Manchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 2469 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 2469 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 Manchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2469 Manchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
