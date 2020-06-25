2469 Manchester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Watch the surf from the Decks, Family room, or Main Bedroom. This 3 bedroom Twinhome is what San Diego is all about with one of the best views in Cardiff and all the town has to offer. The market place, the beach, the lifestyle. Once you get here, you won't want to ever leave. New carpeting going in 6-12-19. New paint 5-5-19. Available for year lease or short term. Can even be rented furnished if desired with right terms. Live here, or stay here, and watch the sun set on pacific. Cheers!