All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 2466 Newport Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
2466 Newport Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

2466 Newport Avenue

2466 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2466 Newport Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cardiff By The Sea Designer Gem! - This stylish Twin home is steps from the beach, San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Cardiff's Walking District.

You will love the main living space, with white craftsmen ceiling beams, a custom shell designed fireplace and oversized large sliding doors to your balcony and views. Gorgeous beach style laminate flooring throughout. Cozy up to your fireplace on those cooler So Cal evenings or relax on your spacious balcony and enjoy the ocean breezes and sunsets.

Your kitchen overlooks your living space and makes for a wonderful entertaining great room. It features raised panel cabinetry, granite counter tops with custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, counter bar and lots of light with your recessed lighting.

Your master bedroom suite is just past the kitchen with a beach themed powder room between. The master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, two skylights and a private balcony for your morning coffee. This suite features a very large separate closet, and bathroom suite with a dual sink vanity, designer shower, and water closet.

Each guest bedroom located on the first floor is also beach themed with the gorgeous laminate flooring and lovely window treatments. The guest bathroom with full tub shower separate the bedrooms. There is a full sized laundry room with front end loading washer and dryer and large soak sink and cabinets for your convenience.

You have a two car garage with extra parking in front as well. The front yard is fenced in with lush green grass and landscaping. Enjoy your front courtyard space while chatting with your neighbors. The owner will accept one approved pet.

Make this beach beauty yours today and call us at 858-487-4004!

Renters Insurance Required.

(RLNE4903196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Newport Avenue have any available units?
2466 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2466 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 2466 Newport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2466 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 Newport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 2466 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2466 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 Newport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 Newport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College