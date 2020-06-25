2466 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cardiff By The Sea Designer Gem! - This stylish Twin home is steps from the beach, San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Cardiff's Walking District.



You will love the main living space, with white craftsmen ceiling beams, a custom shell designed fireplace and oversized large sliding doors to your balcony and views. Gorgeous beach style laminate flooring throughout. Cozy up to your fireplace on those cooler So Cal evenings or relax on your spacious balcony and enjoy the ocean breezes and sunsets.



Your kitchen overlooks your living space and makes for a wonderful entertaining great room. It features raised panel cabinetry, granite counter tops with custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, counter bar and lots of light with your recessed lighting.



Your master bedroom suite is just past the kitchen with a beach themed powder room between. The master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, two skylights and a private balcony for your morning coffee. This suite features a very large separate closet, and bathroom suite with a dual sink vanity, designer shower, and water closet.



Each guest bedroom located on the first floor is also beach themed with the gorgeous laminate flooring and lovely window treatments. The guest bathroom with full tub shower separate the bedrooms. There is a full sized laundry room with front end loading washer and dryer and large soak sink and cabinets for your convenience.



You have a two car garage with extra parking in front as well. The front yard is fenced in with lush green grass and landscaping. Enjoy your front courtyard space while chatting with your neighbors. The owner will accept one approved pet.



Make this beach beauty yours today and call us at 858-487-4004!



Renters Insurance Required.



