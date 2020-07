Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning pool table fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool table

CALL FOR RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Enjoy the coastal town of Encinitas in this centrally located vacation rental home withgreat indoor/outdoor entertainment space & plenty of room to host your group! Home includes 4 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10 guests. Features include: pool table, air conditioning, walking distance to stores and restaurants. Fully furnished & equipped with W/D, household supplies, linens & towels. 5 night minimum stay, available year-round. Neighborhoods: Encinitas