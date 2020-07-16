All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
1804 Wilton Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1804 Wilton Rd

1804 Wilton Road · No Longer Available
Encinitas
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1804 Wilton Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled, sought after unit is ready to welcome you to enjoy the ocean air and relaxed lifestyle of this meticulously maintained beach community. Watch the waves roll in from the upstairs master bedroom and adjoining office, and open the living room and dining room sliding doors onto the deck to enjoy the sea breeze and the stunning sunsets. Glorious sparkling oceanviews from the kitchen,living room,dining room,deck and master suite! This unit is conveniently situated on the path to the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Wilton Rd have any available units?
1804 Wilton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1804 Wilton Rd have?
Some of 1804 Wilton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Wilton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Wilton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Wilton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Wilton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd offer parking?
No, 1804 Wilton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Wilton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Wilton Rd has a pool.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1804 Wilton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Wilton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Wilton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Wilton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
