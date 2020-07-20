All apartments in Encinitas
132 3rd Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:23 PM

132 3rd Street

132 3rd Street
Location

132 3rd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1BR 1BA Apartment w/ 1-Car Garage & 1 Assigned Space. Walk to Moonlight Beach! - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath beach apartment situated at the rear of a quaint triplex building. This unit comes with a one-car garage, and one assigned parking space. Enjoy the lush, mature landscaping, views, and an easy 5 minute stroll to Moonlight Beach! Sip a cool drink on the balcony within this quiet fenced property. Shared laundry facility on-site. Close proximity to Coast Hwy, Interstate 5 freeway and The Coaster. Sorry, this is a pet-free apartment - no exceptions!

Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, at (760) 670-4957

Tenant pays SDGE. Owner covers water, sewer, trash and landscaper. Renters Liability Insurance Required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE4823083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 3rd Street have any available units?
132 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 132 3rd Street have?
Some of 132 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 132 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 132 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 132 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
