132 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

1BR 1BA Apartment w/ 1-Car Garage & 1 Assigned Space. Walk to Moonlight Beach! - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath beach apartment situated at the rear of a quaint triplex building. This unit comes with a one-car garage, and one assigned parking space. Enjoy the lush, mature landscaping, views, and an easy 5 minute stroll to Moonlight Beach! Sip a cool drink on the balcony within this quiet fenced property. Shared laundry facility on-site. Close proximity to Coast Hwy, Interstate 5 freeway and The Coaster. Sorry, this is a pet-free apartment - no exceptions!



Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, at (760) 670-4957



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner covers water, sewer, trash and landscaper. Renters Liability Insurance Required.



(RLNE4823083)