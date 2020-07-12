/
/
/
central emeryville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
282 Apartments for rent in Central Emeryville, Emeryville, CA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 Loop 22
36 Loop 22, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
36 Loop 22 Available 08/08/20 Stylish 2/2 townhouse on highly sought-after Doyle Street in Emeryville! - Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for showing information. The condo is occupied until the end of July.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
81 Emery Bay Drive
81 Emery Bay Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
813 sqft
cozy and quiet lower end unit 1 deeded car port space 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Washer and Dryer hookup in unit rent includes Water
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,500 Deposit: $3,700 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".
Results within 1 mile of Central Emeryville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
193 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 2 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #287
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #287 Available 08/08/20 one Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
833 54th Street Apt A
833 54th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1020 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Video Walkthrough: https://www.dropbox.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEmeryville, CAAlbany, CAAlameda, CAPiedmont, CARichmond, CAEl Cerrito, CA