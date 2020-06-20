6 Captain Drive, #234

Amenities

Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos.

Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.

Come home to this gorgeous 2/2 with a huge terrace right on the bay!

The condo can be offered unfurnished or partially furnished if desired.

Hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms.

North and west facing views will supply nightly spectacular sunsets and the huge terrace is perfect for relaxing and grilling.



This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent.

The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.

No pets or smoking of any kind.

