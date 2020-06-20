All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 6 Captain Drive, #234.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
6 Captain Drive, #234
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6 Captain Drive, #234

6 Captain Drive · (917) 318-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Captain Drive, #234 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos.
Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
Come home to this gorgeous 2/2 with a huge terrace right on the bay!
The condo can be offered unfurnished or partially furnished if desired.
Hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms.
North and west facing views will supply nightly spectacular sunsets and the huge terrace is perfect for relaxing and grilling.

This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.
All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent.
The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.
No pets or smoking of any kind.
Christine Gallina
Cal DRE# 01341597
All East Bay Properties
Cal BRE #01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE2594924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have any available units?
6 Captain Drive, #234 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have?
Some of 6 Captain Drive, #234's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Captain Drive, #234 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Captain Drive, #234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Captain Drive, #234 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Captain Drive, #234 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Captain Drive, #234 does offer parking.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Captain Drive, #234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have a pool?
Yes, 6 Captain Drive, #234 has a pool.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have accessible units?
No, 6 Captain Drive, #234 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Captain Drive, #234 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Captain Drive, #234 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Captain Drive, #234 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Captain Drive, #234?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly Apartments
Emeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity