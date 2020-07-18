All apartments in Emeryville
Emeryville, CA
2 Admiral Drive #375
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2 Admiral Drive #375

2 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.6994

- 1 assigned garage parking space and parking for an additional car,
- Laundry on-site (credit and coin operated),
- Water, sewer & garbage,
- Refrigerator, electric range, window coverings.
Tenant pays for PG&E, Internet and basic cable.

This community contains 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away.

The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance.
Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away.

Auguste Vende
DRE#02090399
All East Bay Properties
DRE#01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE5902626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

