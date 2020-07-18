2 Admiral Drive #375

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym pool coffee bar air conditioning

Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.6994



- 1 assigned garage parking space and parking for an additional car,

- Laundry on-site (credit and coin operated),

- Water, sewer & garbage,

- Refrigerator, electric range, window coverings.

Tenant pays for PG&E, Internet and basic cable.



This community contains 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms.



All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away.



The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance.

Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away.



Auguste Vende

DRE#02090399

All East Bay Properties

DRE#01516255



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.



