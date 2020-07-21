All apartments in El Monte
11630 Basye Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

11630 Basye Street

11630 Basye Street · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Basye Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATED NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, MARKETS, RESTAURANTS, ETC...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Basye Street have any available units?
11630 Basye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 11630 Basye Street currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Basye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Basye Street pet-friendly?
No, 11630 Basye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11630 Basye Street offer parking?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not offer parking.
Does 11630 Basye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Basye Street have a pool?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not have a pool.
Does 11630 Basye Street have accessible units?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Basye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11630 Basye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11630 Basye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
