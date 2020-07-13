/
apartments with pool
119 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near the Alhambra Golf Course, the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and schools. Units have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pool and gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. https://www.dropbox.com/s/5qnvsdn2tcc5vq1/2020-06-05%2015.54.10.mov?dl=0 Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
551 Linwood Ave. #G
551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1395 sqft
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv
855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
