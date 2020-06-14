/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
108 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Park El Monte
1 Unit Available
3109 Seaman Avenue 1/2
3109 Seaman Avenue, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath apt with 1-carport parking in El Monte. Nice laminate and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, with stove/oven. Wall heater inside the unit. Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avocado Heights
1 Unit Available
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available 09/09/20 Back House - Property Id: 299586 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Monrovia
12 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Alhambra
33 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
San Marino
4 Units Available
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7633 Bright Ave
7633 Bright Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
200 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 29
410 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
615 sqft
Special Pricing! Upper level one bedroom one bath front unit, large living room, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen countertops, newer cabinets, newer faucets/sink, newer windows throughout, dual AC, walk-in closets, mirrored close doors, quiet
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5518 Rosemead Boulevard
5518 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2
207 South Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Back house apartment with a tree house vibe! Located above the garage for 207 (front house) the unit has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open living area and a vintage galley style kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Eaton Blanche Park
1 Unit Available
59 Eastern Avenue
59 South Eastern Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
A remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath house in a triplex property located in a very nice neighborhood. Brand new water proofing wood plank flooring and A/C. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stainless stove, bathroom vanity sink, toilet.
