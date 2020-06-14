Apartment List
/
CA
/
el monte
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

128 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Monte renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE
Results within 1 mile of El Monte

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sierra Madre
1 Unit Available
149 West Montecito Avenue
149 West Montecito Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
This Four (4) Unit 2-story all 2-Bed & One (1) Bath Building is located in an outstanding location in Sierra Madre. This Unit is on the 2-nd floor. Walking distance to every business and great Sierra Madre Public & Private schools.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3
83 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
312 South Santa Anita Ave
312 Santa Anita Avenue, San Pasqual, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1350 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
City Guide for El Monte, CA

"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in El Monte, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Monte renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Monte 3 BedroomsEl Monte Apartments with Balcony
El Monte Apartments with GarageEl Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Monte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Monte Apartments with Parking
El Monte Apartments with PoolEl Monte Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Monte Cheap PlacesEl Monte Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles