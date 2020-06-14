68 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with gym
"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")
Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Monte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.