68 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with gym

"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents.