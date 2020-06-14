Apartment List
/
CA
/
el monte
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

68 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Monte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Monrovia
13 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
San Marino
4 Units Available
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
120 Sierra Madre
120 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 10 miles of El Monte
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,957
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
13 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
City Guide for El Monte, CA

"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in El Monte, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Monte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Monte 3 BedroomsEl Monte Apartments with Balcony
El Monte Apartments with GarageEl Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Monte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Monte Apartments with Parking
El Monte Apartments with PoolEl Monte Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Monte Cheap PlacesEl Monte Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles